LSU softball hits three home runs in walk-off win over Baylor

Amanda Doyle hit at two-run home run to the the Tigers the win. (Source: LSUsports.net Ryan McCarble)

Information provided by LSUsports.net

The No. 10 ranked LSU softball team hit three home runs in their seventh walk-off win of the season to defeat No. 13 ranked Baylor, 5-3 in extra innings on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Park. With the win, LSU improves to 25-4 on the year, while Baylor falls to 19-6.

In the bottom of the eighth inning with the game tied at 3 apiece, Amanda Doyle hit a two-run home run to give the Tigers the 5-3 win in extra innings. The win gives the team 22-straight wins at home to start the season.

Carley Hoover earned her 11th win of the season, tallying five strikeouts in the game.

Next up, LSU will take on North Dakota State at 3:22 p.m. CT in Tiger Park.