House destroyed after early morning blaze on Brownlee

A house is considered a total loss after an early morning blaze in Baton Rouge.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department report that the fire started at roughly 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 24.

The home located on Brownlee Street was engulfed in flames by the time crews got there.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

