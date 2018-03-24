Hundreds attend March For Our Lives rally in downtown Baton Rouge

A march for gun control was held in Baton Rouge in conjunction with the national rally in Washington, D.C.

RELATED: Tens of thousands gather nationwide to march for gun control

March For Our Lives-Baton Rouge began at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 24. in North Boulevard Town Square. Participants walked to the Louisiana State Capitol where various individuals spoke about the need for gun legislation.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome was among those who spoke at the event.

"You are embracing your power today," Broome said to the crowd of hundreds. "My fellow adults. My fellow parents and leaders. We need to have the backs of our students and make sure that every lawmaker hears them loud and clear, not only today, but every day."

March For Our Lives hosts consist of organizations working in support of a coalition of the high school and university students of the Greater Baton Rouge area are as follows: Indivisible Baton Rouge, Indivisible Livingston, Progressive Social Network of Baton Rouge, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Louisiana High School Democrats, Better Boys Initiative.

A new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 69 percent of Americans think gun laws in the U.S. should be tightened. That's up from 61 percent who said the same in October 2016 and 55 percent when the AP first asked the question in October 2013. Overall, 90 percent of Democrats, 50 percent of Republicans and 54 percent of gun owners now favor stricter gun control laws.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.