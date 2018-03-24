Baton Rouge to hold March For Our Lives rally downtown

A march for gun control is happening Baton Rouge in conjunction with the national rally in Washington, D.C.

RELATED: Tens of thousands gather nationwide to march for gun control

March For Our Lives-Baton Rouge is being held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 24. It will begin at the North Boulevard Town Square and a subsequent rally will be held at the Louisiana State Capitol. It is expected to end at roughly 4:30 p.m.

"The rally will feature speeches from students and educators, supported by the Mayor of Baton Rouge and other community leaders and faith leaders. All dedicated to gun violence prevention and safer communities are welcome to attend as we stand in solidarity with students, teachers, and communities across the country," states a press release. "March For Our Lives hosts consist of organizations working in support of a coalition of the high school and university students of the Greater Baton Rouge area are as follows: Indivisible Baton Rouge, Indivisible Livingston, Progressive Social Network of Baton Rouge, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Louisiana High School Democrats, Better Boys Initiative."

A new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 69 percent of Americans think gun laws in the U.S. should be tightened. That's up from 61 percent who said the same in October 2016 and 55 percent when the AP first asked the question in October 2013. Overall, 90 percent of Democrats, 50 percent of Republicans and 54 percent of gun owners now favor stricter gun control laws.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.