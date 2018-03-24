Baton Rouge to hold March For Our Lives rally downtown

A march for gun control is happening Baton Rouge in conjunction with the national rally in Washington, D.C.More >>
A march for gun control is happening Baton Rouge in conjunction with the national rally in Washington, D.C.More >>
Vanderbilt pitchers Drake Fellows and Zach King held LSU scoreless through the final eight innings Friday night to pace the Commodores to a 4-2 win over the Tigers at Hawkins Field.More >>
Vanderbilt pitchers Drake Fellows and Zach King held LSU scoreless through the final eight innings Friday night to pace the Commodores to a 4-2 win over the Tigers at Hawkins Field.More >>
It’s the annual Robinson Brothers Ford pet adoption event and it’s being held on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>
It’s the annual Robinson Brothers Ford pet adoption event and it’s being held on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>
A "fun"draising event for the Baton Rouge Ballet is set to kick off in Perkins Rowe on Saturday, March 24.More >>
A "fun"draising event for the Baton Rouge Ballet is set to kick off in Perkins Rowe on Saturday, March 24.More >>
Polls open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 24 for elections in 41 parishes. ...More >>
Polls open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 24 for elections in 41 parishes. ...More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>