Annual pet adoption event, fundraiser being held at Robinson Brothers

Looking for a certified, pre-owned… dog. Not a typo, we meant to write dog.

It’s the annual Robinson Brothers Ford pet adoption event and it’s being held on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event helps to raise money for the Second Chance Dog Rescue group and the Dog People of Livingston Parish.

Food and drinks will be provided to everyone who attends. But the real star of the show will be all the adorable dogs that are up for adoption.

Robinson Brothers Ford Lincoln is located at 11455 Airline Hwy.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.