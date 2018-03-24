Annual Dancin' in the Streets fundraiser to be held at Perkins Rowe

A "fun"draising event for the Baton Rouge Ballet is set to kick off in Perkins Rowe on Saturday, March 24.

Dancin' in the Streets is an annual live music event that includes food, a silent auction, and dancing, of course!

"This is a highly anticipated yearly event that is the largest fundraiser for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, allowing the ballet to continue its mission of bringing world-class performances to the stage, community outreach into schools, libraries and community centers and providing quality dance education," states a press release.

The event will be held from 7 until 10 p.m.

