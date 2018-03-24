Annual Dancin' in the Streets fundraiser to be held at Perkins R - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Annual Dancin' in the Streets fundraiser to be held at Perkins Rowe

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Dancin' in the Streets (Source: Baton Rouge Ballet) Dancin' in the Streets (Source: Baton Rouge Ballet)
Source: Baton Rouge Ballet Source: Baton Rouge Ballet
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A "fun"draising event for the Baton Rouge Ballet is set to kick off in Perkins Rowe on Saturday, March 24. 

Dancin' in the Streets is an annual live music event that includes food, a silent auction, and dancing, of course! 

"This is a highly anticipated yearly event that is the largest fundraiser for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, allowing the ballet to continue its mission of bringing world-class performances to the stage, community outreach into schools, libraries and community centers and providing quality dance education," states a press release. 

The event will be held from 7 until 10 p.m. 

CLICK HERE to find more fun events happening this weekend. 

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly