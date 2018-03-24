LSU softball offense dominates in run-rule of BYU

Information provided by Hunter Lemoine, Communications Student Assistant for LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE -- The LSU softball team dominated all phases of the game in their 8-0 run-rule win in five innings over the BYU Cougars in Tiger Park Friday afternoon.

With the win, LSU improves to 25-4 on the season and have won 21-straight at home this season, marking the best start at home for the Tigers since 2015. With the loss, BYU falls to 16-14 on the year.

Junior catcher, Michaela Schlattman started things off by hitting her first home run as a Tiger, a three run shot over the left field wall to score Emily Griggs and Amanda Doyle. The dinger gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

In the bottom of the third inning, freshman Shelbi Sunseri got the first hit of her career, a double to right field scoring Schlattman and Amber Serrett to extend their lead to 5-0.

Aliyah Andrews and Griggs would each single in runs to cap off a five-run third inning and eventually give the Tigers an 8-0 lead.

Maribeth Gorsuch was solid in the circle, allowing just one hit in her four innings of work. She earned her fourth win of the season, tallying three strikeouts.

Sunseri came in relief in the top of the fifth inning and closed the game out, forcing three ground-ball outs for a combined shutout with Gorsuch.

Torina’s Thoughts

On the difference between yesterday and today…

“Well I said yesterday that we are right on the verge of it. I felt we swung bigger today. I just saw them looking different and having a better approach. I felt this was coming and I’m glad they proved me right.”

On scoring first …

“I just said that to them. How good does it feel to score first? You can breathe, you can function, and you don’t have to be pressing in that feeling of having to bear down so much. I think being able to be freer lets us get out there and score first. It was a huge hit by Michaela (Schlattman).”

Thoughts on Maribeth Gorsuch…

“She’s so talented. She threw a great game and did everything I expected her to do. She’s really talented. We have a great staff and I have complete faith in all of them.”

On the Michaela Schlattman’s performance today…

“She’s doing a great job. I’m moving her back up in the lineup, because she’s earned her way back into the lineup. She’s done well for us lately. She’s swung really well in conference play and continued to do it today.”

Notes

>> Schlattman hit her first home run as a Tiger, a three run shot over the left field fence in the bottom of the first inning. It was the 13th home run for the Tigers this season.

>> Sunseri’s first hit and first RBIs of her career came off a double in right field, scoring Schlattman and Serrett.

>> With the win, LSU is now 21-0 at home this season, marking the best start to a season since 2015. It is also their 24th-straight win at home dating back to last year.

>> LSU is now 4-1 in run-rule games. The last run-rule win for the Tigers was on February 24th against Fresno St.,where the Tigers won 10-2 in five innings.

>> Beth Torina earned her 297th win of her LSU career, needing only three more wins for the 300 milestone as a Tiger.

>> LSU is now 19-0 on the season when they score first, and 8-0 when they score in the first inning.

>> The Tigers combined for 10 hits on the afternoon, with Andrews and Schlattman each recording two. Griggs, Doyle, Shemiah Sanchez, Serrett, Sunseri, and Taryn Antoine each had one.

On Deck

LSU continues the LSU Round Robin Saturday and will take on No. 13/14 Baylor at 12:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on the SECN+ and live stats will be available at LSUStats.com.