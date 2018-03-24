UK watchdog assessing evidence from Cambridge Analytica raid - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK watchdog assessing evidence from Cambridge Analytica raid

(Yui Mok/PA via AP). The scene at a window as Information Commissioner's Office enforcement officers work inside the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London after a High Court judge granted a search warrant, Friday March 23, 2018. The investi... (Yui Mok/PA via AP). The scene at a window as Information Commissioner's Office enforcement officers work inside the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London after a High Court judge granted a search warrant, Friday March 23, 2018. The investi...
(Yui Mok/PA via AP). Enforcement officers working for Information Commissioner's Office enter the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London after a High Court judge granted a search warrant, Friday March 23, 2018. The investigation into alleged... (Yui Mok/PA via AP). Enforcement officers working for Information Commissioner's Office enter the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London after a High Court judge granted a search warrant, Friday March 23, 2018. The investigation into alleged...
(Yui Mok/PA via AP). Information Commissioner's Office enforcement officers work inside the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London after a High Court judge granted a search warrant, Friday March 23, 2018. The investigation into alleged misus... (Yui Mok/PA via AP). Information Commissioner's Office enforcement officers work inside the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London after a High Court judge granted a search warrant, Friday March 23, 2018. The investigation into alleged misus...
(Yui Mok/PA via AP). Information Commissioner's Office enforcement officers work inside the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London after a High Court judge granted a search warrant, Friday March 23, 2018. The investigation into alleged misus... (Yui Mok/PA via AP). Information Commissioner's Office enforcement officers work inside the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London after a High Court judge granted a search warrant, Friday March 23, 2018. The investigation into alleged misus...
(Yui Mok/PA via AP). Enforcement officers working for Information Commissioner arrive at the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London after a High Court judge granted a search warrant, Friday March 23, 2018. The investigation into alleged misu... (Yui Mok/PA via AP). Enforcement officers working for Information Commissioner arrive at the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London after a High Court judge granted a search warrant, Friday March 23, 2018. The investigation into alleged misu...

LONDON (AP) - Britain's information regulator says it is assessing evidence gathered from a raid on the office of data firm Cambridge Analytica, carried out as part of an investigation into alleged misuse of personal information by political campaigns and social media companies.

More than a dozen investigators from the Information Commissioner's Office entered the data firm's central London office late Friday, shortly after a High Court judge granted a warrant. The investigators were seen leaving the premises early Saturday.

The regulator said it will "consider the evidence before deciding the next steps and coming to any conclusions."

Cambridge Analytica, known for working on President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, is being investigated over whether it improperly used data from around 50 million Facebook users to target voters with ads and political messages.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:58:17 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 6:48 AM EDT2018-03-24 10:48:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Sean Ragan, FBI special agent in charge, briefs reporters about a crash at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and ga...(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Sean Ragan, FBI special agent in charge, briefs reporters about a crash at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and ga...
    Investigators are working around the clock to learn why a 51-year-old man with no known ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base.More >>
    Investigators are working around the clock to learn why a 51-year-old man with no known ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base.More >>

  • Organizers hope to draw half a million to gun control rally

    Organizers hope to draw half a million to gun control rally

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:18:05 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 6:48 AM EDT2018-03-24 10:48:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...

    Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.

    More >>

    Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.

    More >>

  • New witnesses detail sexual misconduct by Tavis Smiley

    New witnesses detail sexual misconduct by Tavis Smiley

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:37:45 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 6:48 AM EDT2018-03-24 10:48:29 GMT
    PBS says it has found many new witnesses to the sexual misconduct of talk-show host Tavis Smiley, who was suspended in December and later fired.More >>
    PBS says it has found many new witnesses to the sexual misconduct of talk-show host Tavis Smiley, who was suspended in December and later fired.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly