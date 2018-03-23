Former paramedic raises awareness for move over laws in cross-country trek

Aodhan O’Ferrell is on a mission, cycling cross-country to raise awareness about move over laws.More >>
Aodhan O’Ferrell is on a mission, cycling cross-country to raise awareness about move over laws.More >>
Emergency officials responded the scene of a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian Friday night.More >>
Emergency officials responded the scene of a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian Friday night.More >>
Top NFL running back prospect, Derrius Guice proved today that heroics off the field is equally as important as game-saving catches when he jumped into action to assist a woman found in a vehicle following a car crash.More >>
Top NFL running back prospect, Derrius Guice proved today that heroics off the field is equally as important as game-saving catches when he jumped into action to assist a woman found in a vehicle following a car crash.More >>
A teacher in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System has been placed on administrative leave after reportedly physically assaulting a student.More >>
A teacher in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System has been placed on administrative leave after reportedly physically assaulting a student.More >>
Before many people have even clocked in for the day, Erika Futch has started her bus route in Livingston Parish. The thing is, she's voluntarily working extra hours to do this, all because she saw a family in need.More >>
Before many people have even clocked in for the day, Erika Futch has started her bus route in Livingston Parish. The thing is, she's voluntarily working extra hours to do this, all because she saw a family in need.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
According to the AP there will be exceptions only in "limited circumstances."More >>
According to the AP there will be exceptions only in "limited circumstances."More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>