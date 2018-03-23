Wheelchair-bound elderly man dies after being hit by car on Airline Highway

A 73-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on Airline Hwy.

According to officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened in the 5900 block of Airline Highway at roughly 8:15 p.m.

The car was going south on Airline in the outside lane. The wheelchair-bound man was trying to cross the road when he was hit.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing but officials say they do not anticipate charges to be brought against the driver.

