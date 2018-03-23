Pedestrian dead after being hit by car on Airline Highway - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Pedestrian dead after being hit by car on Airline Highway

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials responded the scene of a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian Friday night.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm the incident happened in the 6200 block of Airline Highway sometime after 8 p.m. One person is reportedly dead.

The northbound lanes of Airline Highway were closed while officials worked the scene.

Details are limited right now. We'll update this story when we know more.

