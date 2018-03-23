Pedestrian dead after being hit by car on Airline Highway

Emergency officials responded the scene of a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian Friday night.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm the incident happened in the 6200 block of Airline Highway sometime after 8 p.m. One person is reportedly dead.

Witnesses tell me the victim was an elderly man in a wheelchair. The pickup truck that allegedly hit him left the scene @WAFB — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) March 24, 2018

The northbound lanes of Airline Highway were closed while officials worked the scene.

Details are limited right now. We'll update this story when we know more.

