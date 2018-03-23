FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) - A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and gasoline cans through the main gate of a major Northern California Air Force base, authorities said Friday, but said the driver had no known links to terrorism.

FBI agent Sean Ragan said Hafiz Kazi was found dead inside the Kia minivan Wednesday evening shortly after barreling through the main gate of Travis Air Force Base and crashing.

Ragan said five propane tanks, three one-gallon size gas cans and several lighters were found in the van along with three phones and a gym bag with "personal effects." Ragan said "we don't have any nexus to terrorism at this point," but investigators haven't determined a motive.

"Why did this individual end up at the front gate of Travis Air Force Base on fire, that's something we want to know, and the public wants to know," Ragan said.

Ragan said Kazi lived throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and has lived in the United States since 1993. He said Kazi is a native of India who was a permanent legal resident of the United States.

Ragan said they have been unable to find any of Kazi's family living in the United States. A family member in India has been notified of Kazi's death, Ragan said. He said Kazi appeared to work as a cab driver in the past, but that investigators haven't determined if he was currently employed.

"There is no evidence of religious affiliation," Ragan said. "As of right now, we know of no other associates."

About 10,000 people live and work on the base 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

