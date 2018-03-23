Former LSU football standout saves woman trapped in car after wreck

Top NFL running back prospect, Derrius Guice, proved Friday that heroics off the field are equally as important as game-saving catches. Guice jumped into action to help a woman after he saw a vehicle crash in south Baton Rouge. He says he helped free the trapped woman from her car.

In a thread the star performer posted to his Twitter account, Guice chronicles the experience, candidly sharing his fears that the vehicle would catch fire or explode while he helped her out. Nonetheless, Guice's quick-thinking and bravery pushed him to open the vehicle door, pop airbags that had deployed during the accident, and assist the woman to exit the vehicle, where she was met by paramedics.

Once given an all-clear by EMS on the scene, Guice recorded a video for everyone following his Twitter thread to let them know the woman was shaken up, but fine. She may have been even further shaken up by the realization that Guice had rescued her.

God keeps blessing me.. I just saved a woman’s life. — 5? (@DhaSickest) March 23, 2018

No stranger to rushing head first into challenges, Guice declared himself for the NFL Draft after serving as a star of LSU's offense for the past three seasons. It is predicted Guice will be among the selections in the early rounds of the NFL Draft in April.

