Former LSU football standout saves woman trapped in car after wreck

Top NFL running back prospect, Darrius Guice proved today that heroics off the field is equally as important as game-saving catches when he jumped into action to assist a woman found in a vehicle following a car crash.More >>
Top NFL running back prospect, Darrius Guice proved today that heroics off the field is equally as important as game-saving catches when he jumped into action to assist a woman found in a vehicle following a car crash.More >>
A teacher in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System has been placed on administrative leave after reportedly physically assaulting a student.More >>
A teacher in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System has been placed on administrative leave after reportedly physically assaulting a student.More >>
Before many people have even clocked in for the day, Erika Futch has started her bus route in Livingston Parish. The thing is, she's voluntarily working extra hours to do this, all because she saw a family in need.More >>
Before many people have even clocked in for the day, Erika Futch has started her bus route in Livingston Parish. The thing is, she's voluntarily working extra hours to do this, all because she saw a family in need.More >>
One Louisiana senator has drafted a bill that, if it passes, would make it illegal for anyone found innocent of a violent crime by reason of insanity to purchase a firearm.More >>
One Louisiana senator has drafted a bill that, if it passes, would make it illegal for anyone found innocent of a violent crime by reason of insanity to purchase a firearm.More >>
The City of Zachary and volunteers hosted a fish fry Friday to help raise money for a playground that will pay tribute to a 7-year-old boy who drowned during his family’s duck hunting trip in January.More >>
The City of Zachary and volunteers hosted a fish fry Friday to help raise money for a playground that will pay tribute to a 7-year-old boy who drowned during his family’s duck hunting trip in January.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
Butler County officials investigated a report of two severely emaciated dogs this week.More >>
Butler County officials investigated a report of two severely emaciated dogs this week.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>