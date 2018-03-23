Voting in 41 parishes being held today

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 24 for elections in 41 parishes. ...More >>
Polls open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 24 for elections in 41 parishes. ...More >>
Aodhan O’Ferrell is on a mission, cycling cross-country to raise awareness about move over laws.More >>
Aodhan O’Ferrell is on a mission, cycling cross-country to raise awareness about move over laws.More >>
Emergency officials responded the scene of a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian Friday night.More >>
Emergency officials responded the scene of a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian Friday night.More >>
Top NFL running back prospect, Derrius Guice proved today that heroics off the field is equally as important as game-saving catches when he jumped into action to assist a woman found in a vehicle following a car crash.More >>
Top NFL running back prospect, Derrius Guice proved today that heroics off the field is equally as important as game-saving catches when he jumped into action to assist a woman found in a vehicle following a car crash.More >>
A teacher in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System has been placed on administrative leave after reportedly physically assaulting a student.More >>
A teacher in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System has been placed on administrative leave after reportedly physically assaulting a student.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.More >>
France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>