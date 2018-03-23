Voting in 41 parishes being held on Saturday, March 24

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 24 for elections in 41 parishes.

There will be a variety of municipal, judicial and proposition elections, as well as two open state representative seats in Districts 93 (Orleans) and 86 (Tangipahoa) which could be of regional interest.

Voting ends at 8 p.m., but if you're in line at that time you will be allowed to vote.

You can find your precinct and sample ballot by CLICKING HERE.

To vote, you'll need to have your state issued ID or passport.

WAFB will post the results in this story once they become available.

Parishes with elections include: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Caddo Calcasieu, Concordia, DeSoto, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, LaSalle, Madison, Natchitoches, Orleans, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Richland, St. Helena, St. James, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Union, Vermilion, Vernon, Webster, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, West Carroll and Winn.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.