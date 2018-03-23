ELECTION RESULTS: Campaign 2018 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

ELECTION RESULTS: Campaign 2018

WAFB -

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Saturday in over 41 parishes as eligible voters cast their ballots for a variety of local municipal, judicial, and proposition elections.

State Representative -- 86th Representative District - 100% reporting

  • Nicholas Muscarello, Jr. (REP) - 53% - 2,524 votes
  • David P. Vial (REP) - 47% - 2,279 votes

State Representative -- 93rd Representative District - 55% reporting

  • Eldon Delloyd "El" Anderson (DEM) - 5% - 198 votes
  • Kenneth Charles "Kenny" Bordes (DEM) - 21% - 865 votes
  • Royce Duplessis (DEM) - 72% - 3,003 votes
  • Danil Faust (DEM) - 3% - 134 votes

POINTE COUPEE/WBR District Judge -- 18th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. B - 100% reporting

  • Thomas W. "Tom" Acosta, Jr. (REP) - 19% - 909 votes
  • Kevin Lovell "Celestine" James (DEM) - 6% - 289 votes
  • Tonya Smith Lurry (NOPTY) - 26% - 1,229 votes
  • "Tom" McCormick (REP) - 32% - 1,508 votes
  • Miracle Myles (DEM) - 18% - 840 votes

IBERVILLE Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 3 - 100% reporting

  • Carrie Thistlethwaite Booksh (NOPTY) - 49% - 193 votes
  • Angela Gros (DEM) - 14% - 54 votes
  • Kerry "Smokey" Verret (DEM) - 37% - 143 votes

WEST FELICIANA 14.75 Mills Renewal - 100% reporting

  • Yes - 85% - 1,706 votes
  • No - 15% - 305

WEST FELICIANA 11 Mills Renewal- 100% reporting

  • Yes - 85% - 1,707 votes
  • No - 15% - 304 votes

ASCENSION City of Donaldsonville 5 Mills Renewal- 100% reporting

  • Yes - 89% - 381 votes
  • No - 11% - 48 votes

A runoff election, if needed, is scheduled April 28.

