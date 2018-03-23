ELECTION RESULTS: Campaign 2018

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Saturday in over 41 parishes as eligible voters cast their ballots for a variety of local municipal, judicial, and proposition elections.More >>
The No. 2 LSU gymnastics team captured its second-straight SEC Championship with a 197.400, defeating Alabama, Florida and Kentucky Saturday evening in the Chaifetz Arena.More >>
Officials responded to a crash off of Walker South Road Saturday evening.More >>
The No. 10 ranked LSU softball team hit three home runs in their seventh walk-off win of the season to defeat No. 13 ranked Baylor, 5-3 in extra innings on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Park.More >>
What started off as a good deed by a man with $40 in his pocket and a desire to feed the homeless has grown into a ministry that is now more than two dozen people strong.More >>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
