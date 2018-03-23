Portion of highway renamed in honor of trooper hit, killed by car 60 years ago

A portion of Highway 190 in WBR Parish was renamed to honor a trooper killed by a car there 60 years ago (Source: WAFB)

On Friday, a portion of Highway 190 received a new name in honor of a fallen law enforcement officer.

The portion of highway in West Baton Rouge Parish was renamed to the Trooper Francis C. Zinna Memorial Highway.

Zinna lost his life there 60 years ago when a car hit and killed him. Louisiana State Police held a ceremony Friday at their headquarters prior to the new signs being placed on the road. LSP Superintendent Kevin Reeves says the signs will serve as a reminder of the sacrifice troopers like Zinna make.

