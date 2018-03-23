Portion of highway renamed in honor of trooper hit, killed by car 60 years ago

One Louisiana senator has drafted a bill that, if it passes, would make it illegal for anyone found innocent of a violent crime by reason of insanity to purchase a firearm.More >>
One Louisiana senator has drafted a bill that, if it passes, would make it illegal for anyone found innocent of a violent crime by reason of insanity to purchase a firearm.More >>
The City of Zachary and volunteers hosted a fish fry Friday to help raise money for a playground that will pay tribute to a 7-year-old boy who drowned during his family’s duck hunting trip in January.More >>
The City of Zachary and volunteers hosted a fish fry Friday to help raise money for a playground that will pay tribute to a 7-year-old boy who drowned during his family’s duck hunting trip in January.More >>
Plenty of folks got out Friday to do their part to keep Louisiana beautiful, and among them was Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna.More >>
Plenty of folks got out Friday to do their part to keep Louisiana beautiful, and among them was Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna.More >>
The first sign something was terribly wrong was two blood clots Mark Lanier coughed up while driving one day in April of 2014. As a nurse, he knew his health was in serious jeopardy and immediately went to the hospital. Soon after, he learned he had kidney cancer and that it had spread to his lungs.More >>
The first sign something was terribly wrong was two blood clots Mark Lanier coughed up while driving one day in April of 2014. As a nurse, he knew his health was in serious jeopardy and immediately went to the hospital. Soon after, he learned he had kidney cancer and that it had spread to his lungs.More >>
Polls open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 24 for elections in 41 parishes. ...More >>
Polls open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 24 for elections in 41 parishes. ...More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
Ronald Toussaint said he was very honored when his daughter asked him to take her to prom. School administrators said it is against policy.More >>
Ronald Toussaint said he was very honored when his daughter asked him to take her to prom. School administrators said it is against policy.More >>