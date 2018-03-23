SLIDESHOW: Gov. Edwards joins in Leaders Against Litter campaign for Keep Louisiana Beautiful

Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna joined in the Leaders Against Litter campaign Friday morning (Source: WAFB)

Plenty of folks got out Friday to do their part to keep Louisiana beautiful, and among them was Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna.

This was at Arsenal Parks and the capitol lakes Friday morning. Governor Edwards says eliminating litter isn't just about attracting more tourism and investors, but also ensuring a good quality of life for the people already in Baton Rouge.

"We've gotta' stop littering so much. I mean, there's just something about folks here in Louisiana that's too lackadaisical about that. We need to do better," said Edwards.

Friday's cleanup efforts were the kick-off of Keep Louisiana Beautiful's signature event, called Leaders Against Litter.

Leaders Against Litter are out in force today picking up trash along the interstates. The 2017 numbers are in and DOTD spent $9.2 million on litter collection removing more than 63,000 cubic yards. pic.twitter.com/p6wNHNfYAC — Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) March 23, 2018

