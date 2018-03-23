La. Supreme Court rules governor does not have authority to create law

In a 4 to 3 decision Friday, the Louisiana Supreme Court sided with Attorney General Jeff Landry, saying the governor does not have the authority to create law.

On Friday, March 23, the court denied Governor John Bel Edwards' writ and upheld a decision from the First Circuit Court of Appeals. The executive order aimed to prevent discrimination against Louisiana citizens based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, political affiliation, disability, or age.

Landry released the following statement in response to the court's ruling:

We commend the Supreme Court on its decision today regarding the governor’s unconstitutional Executive Order, JBE 2016-11. Hopefully, this will end the governor’s waste of precious taxpayer resources in defense of his unconstitutional actions. The governor should live within the Constitution; and I will continue to stand for the separation of powers and the rule of law.

Governor Edwards also released a statement regarding the decision. The statement reads:

While I accept the court’s ruling today, I am disappointed in their decision. That disappointment is only overshadowed by my frustration that the courts believe that discrimination is something we should tolerate in Louisiana. I, for one, do not think discrimination of any kind has a place in our society, much less the workplace. More importantly, Louisiana’s diversity is what makes it the greatest state in the union. Unfortunately, this puts us on the wrong side of history. As the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court noted in her dissent, this was not ‘some novel exercise of executive power.’ This executive order, as the Chief Justice also notes, ‘mirrors’ executive orders from previous administrations, as well as anti-discrimination policies currently in place at our universities. Equality for all Louisianans is a right. It is not a political football to be used by politicians, and I intend to continue fighting to make Louisiana more inclusive because at the end of the day, that’s what is best for our state, best for business, and simply the right thing to do.

