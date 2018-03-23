UK data watchdog raids Cambridge Analytica office in London - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK data watchdog raids Cambridge Analytica office in London

LONDON (AP) - Officers from Britain's information regulator are raiding the London offices of data firm Cambridge Analytica after being granted a warrant as part of an investigation into alleged misuse of personal information.

A High Court judge granted the warrant Friday evening. Soon afterward, 18 people, some in Information Commissioner's Office jackets, entered the company's central London offices.

The information commissioner is investigating whether the firm improperly used data from some 50 million Facebook users to target voters with ads and political messages.

Cambridge Analytica, best known for working on President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, is at the center of an international storm over privacy and political manipulation.

Authorities in the United States and Britain are investigating whether it and Facebook broke the law in their use of personal information.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Doctor says pledge may have lived if help was called sooner

    Doctor says pledge may have lived if help was called sooner

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 04:35:10 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:27:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, FILE). FILE--This file photo from Nov. 9, 2017 shows the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa. On Feb. 4, 2017, 19-year-old fraternity pledge Tim Piazza drank heavily at ...(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, FILE). FILE--This file photo from Nov. 9, 2017 shows the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa. On Feb. 4, 2017, 19-year-old fraternity pledge Tim Piazza drank heavily at ...
    Eleven members of a now-closed Penn State fraternity facing charges over the death of a pledge last year are due back in court.More >>
    Eleven members of a now-closed Penn State fraternity facing charges over the death of a pledge last year are due back in court.More >>

  • AP News Guide: Trump gets wishes on border wall - sort of

    AP News Guide: Trump gets wishes on border wall - sort of

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:17 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:17:57 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:25:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 5, 2018, photo, boys look through an older section of the border structure from Mexicali, Mexico, alongside a newly-constructed, taller section, left, in Calexico, Calif. Congress gave President Donald Trump the $...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 5, 2018, photo, boys look through an older section of the border structure from Mexicali, Mexico, alongside a newly-constructed, taller section, left, in Calexico, Calif. Congress gave President Donald Trump the $...
    Congress gave President Donald Trump the $1.6 billion he wanted this year for his proposed "big, beautiful" border wall with Mexico but the headline number masks what he didn't get on one of his signature campaign...More >>
    Congress gave President Donald Trump the $1.6 billion he wanted this year for his proposed "big, beautiful" border wall with Mexico but the headline number masks what he didn't get on one of his signature campaign promises.More >>

  • Investigators say missing Iowa family found dead in Mexico

    Investigators say missing Iowa family found dead in Mexico

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:08:04 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:24:59 GMT
    Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
    Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly