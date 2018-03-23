Officials hold demonstration to show what can happen if you don't call before you dig

Call before you dig!

Enertech says bad things can happen when a contractor, or even a homeowner, digs before knowing what's underground. On Friday they, Entergy, and Louisiana State Police put on a mock demonstration to draw attention to what they say has become a big problem. Those who attended were also reminded to call 811 before any excavation to make sure they know where underground utilities are.

"In this day and age, a lot of pipeline is laid everyday because of all the new infrastructure going on in every community in America. So we are educating on how to work safely with already existing pipeline in the ground and then making sure our emergency responders know how to handle the hazards," said Cole Vanderlick, program manager with Enertech.

The company also demonstrated the correct way to dig around a gas line.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.