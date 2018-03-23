School officials investigating after teacher reportedly physically assaulted student

A teacher in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System has been placed on administrative leave after reportedly physically assaulting a student.

The school system released information on Friday, March 23, saying they were notified that a teacher at Park Forest Elementary had allegedly physically assaulted a student.

EBRPSS contacted law enforcement, as well as child protective services, and is investigating further. Officials released the following statement Friday afternoon:

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System was notified today that a teacher at Park Forest Elementary allegedly physically assaulted a student. The student was examined by a school nurse and reportedly sustained an injury. Law enforcement and child protective services were notified and are investigating the incident. The teacher was placed on administrative leave pending the result of the investigation. EBRPSS will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.

