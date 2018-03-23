The Latest: No signs of violence in deaths of Iowa family - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: No signs of violence in deaths of Iowa family

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) - The Latest on an Iowa family of four found dead in a condo in Mexico (all times local):

3 p.m.

Authorities in Mexico say they found no signs of violence when they discovered the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children in a rented condo in the Yucatan Peninsula.

The Quintana Roo state prosecutor's office wrote in a tweet Friday that four bodies had been found in a tourist compound in Tulum. The office said that during the inspection, "no signs of violence were found on the bodies or in the room."

Authorities in Iowa identified the family as 41-year-old Kevin Sharp; his wife, 38-year-old Amy Sharp; and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna. They were reported missing by relatives early Friday after having flown to Mexico on March 14.

Authorities say it wasn't immediately clear what caused the deaths. Autopsy reports are pending.

___

1:50 p.m.

Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.

The family was reported missing by relatives in their hometown of Creston early Friday, about a week after the family left for vacation. Creston police contacted the U.S. State Department, and the bodies were found during a welfare check at the condo in Tulum.

In Iowa, Union County authorities identified the family as 41-year-old Kevin Sharp; his wife, 38-year-old Amy Sharp; and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna.

Authorities say it wasn't immediately clear what caused the deaths. Autopsy reports are pending.

The Creston News Advertiser reports the family flew to Cancun, Mexico, on March 14. According to her sister, Amy Sharp texted their mother the next day to say they'd reached Tulum. Relatives hadn't heard from the family since then.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Parkland teens keep gun-control grown-ups at arm's length

    Parkland teens keep gun-control grown-ups at arm's length

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:03:05 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:11:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, center, reaches out to clasp hands with Jaclyn Corin, below left, while David Hogg, top left, and Alex Wind, right, ap...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, center, reaches out to clasp hands with Jaclyn Corin, below left, while David Hogg, top left, and Alex Wind, right, ap...
    Parkland students say they're doing anti-gun demonstrations their way -- though with a little help from the gun control grown-ups they've energized.More >>
    Parkland students say they're doing anti-gun demonstrations their way -- though with a little help from the gun control grown-ups they've energized.More >>

  • Investigators say missing Iowa family found dead in Mexico

    Investigators say missing Iowa family found dead in Mexico

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:08:04 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:11:33 GMT
    Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
    Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>

  • Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:50 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:50:42 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:11:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died...More >>
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly