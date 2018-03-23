The Latest: No signs of violence in deaths of Iowa family

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) - The Latest on an Iowa family of four found dead in a condo in Mexico (all times local):
3 p.m.
Authorities in Mexico say they found no signs of violence when they discovered the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children in a rented condo in the Yucatan Peninsula.
The Quintana Roo state prosecutor's office wrote in a tweet Friday that four bodies had been found in a tourist compound in Tulum. The office said that during the inspection, "no signs of violence were found on the bodies or in the room."
Authorities in Iowa identified the family as 41-year-old Kevin Sharp; his wife, 38-year-old Amy Sharp; and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna. They were reported missing by relatives early Friday after having flown to Mexico on March 14.
Authorities say it wasn't immediately clear what caused the deaths. Autopsy reports are pending.
___
1:50 p.m.
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.
The family was reported missing by relatives in their hometown of Creston early Friday, about a week after the family left for vacation. Creston police contacted the U.S. State Department, and the bodies were found during a welfare check at the condo in Tulum.
In Iowa, Union County authorities identified the family as 41-year-old Kevin Sharp; his wife, 38-year-old Amy Sharp; and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna.
Authorities say it wasn't immediately clear what caused the deaths. Autopsy reports are pending.
The Creston News Advertiser reports the family flew to Cancun, Mexico, on March 14. According to her sister, Amy Sharp texted their mother the next day to say they'd reached Tulum. Relatives hadn't heard from the family since then.
