SLIDESHOW: Louisiana State Police holds graduation for 97th Cadet Class

Louisiana State Police held a graduation ceremony Friday for the graduates of its 97th Cadet Class at the BREC Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge.

49 Cadets from across the state began their 20-week journey through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy on November 5, 2017. Only 35 cadets made through all 20 weeks to become State Troopers.

Cadets went through a rigorous physical program received training including in crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership.

The 35 graduates were honored with the gold boot badge of the Louisiana State Police, with friends, family, and superior officers in attendance.

The newly graduated Troopers will now go through a 10 to 14-week field training program under the supervision of a senior Trooper.

The following is a list of graduates and their Louisiana State Police Troop assignments:

Troop A – Baton Rouge

Jeffrey Bennett

Chance Boudreaux

Ryan Fontenot

Matthew Wallace

Troop B – Kenner

Jean-Fritz Cadet

Timothy Clark

Qualyndrea Patrice

Christopher Tapie

Troop C – Gray

Ross Brennan

Nicholas Broussard

Trey Granier

Jonathan Ramsey

Dominick Sciortino

Max Verret

Troop D – Lake Charles

Aaron Abbott

Christopher Castro

Desean Smith

Joshua Uhlik

Troop E – Alexandria

Isaac Davis

Kenneth Fuselier

Anthony Jeansonne

Troop F – Monroe

Nathaniel Dean

Jake Lee

Jessie Nielsen

Troop G – Bossier City

Alexander Capon

Obed Marte

Jonathan Odom

Troop I – Lafayette

James Butler

Nicholas McCann

Jake Voisine

Troop L – Mandeville

George Baker

Lucas Burge

Joseph Drago

Zavier Martin

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.