Louisiana State Police holds graduation for 97th Cadet Class

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Louisiana State Police held a graduation ceremony Friday for the graduates of its 97th Cadet Class at the BREC Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge.

49 Cadets from across the state began their 20-week journey through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy on November 5, 2017. Only 35 cadets made through all 20 weeks to become State Troopers.

Cadets went through a rigorous physical program received training including in crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership.

The 35 graduates were honored with the gold boot badge of the Louisiana State Police, with friends, family, and superior officers in attendance.

The newly graduated Troopers will now go through a 10 to 14-week field training program under the supervision of a senior Trooper.  

The following is a list of graduates and their Louisiana State Police Troop assignments:

Troop A – Baton Rouge

  • Jeffrey Bennett
  • Chance Boudreaux
  • Ryan Fontenot
  • Matthew Wallace

Troop B – Kenner

  • Jean-Fritz Cadet
  • Timothy Clark
  • Qualyndrea Patrice
  • Christopher Tapie

Troop C – Gray

  • Ross Brennan
  • Nicholas Broussard
  • Trey Granier
  • Jonathan Ramsey
  • Dominick Sciortino
  • Max Verret

Troop D – Lake Charles

  • Aaron Abbott
  • Christopher Castro
  • Desean Smith
  • Joshua Uhlik

Troop E – Alexandria

  • Isaac Davis
  • Kenneth Fuselier
  • Anthony Jeansonne

Troop F – Monroe

  • Nathaniel Dean
  • Jake Lee
  • Jessie Nielsen

Troop G – Bossier City

  • Alexander Capon
  • Obed Marte
  • Jonathan Odom

Troop I – Lafayette

  • James Butler
  • Nicholas McCann
  • Jake Voisine

Troop L – Mandeville

  • George Baker
  • Lucas Burge
  • Joseph Drago
  • Zavier Martin

