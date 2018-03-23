Oregon attorney general considers Facebook investigation - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Oregon attorney general considers Facebook investigation

By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Oregon's attorney general says she is reviewing whether to launch an investigation of Facebook, including whether it violated a state law that protects online customers' private information.

Ellen Rosenblum told The Associated Press on Friday that she and several other state attorneys general are drafting a letter to Facebook, asking how it allowed a developer to misuse the data of millions of customers.

Rosenblum credited Facebook for having its government affairs point person reach out to her on Thursday, but added tough questions need to be answered.

She wants to know whether Facebook monitored what developers did with data they collected, and did it have safeguards to ensure data wasn't misused?

Company officials have apologized after connections between President Donald Trump's campaign and the data mining firm Cambridge Analytica surfaced.

