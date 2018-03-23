Oregon attorney general considers Facebook investigation - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Oregon attorney general considers Facebook investigation

By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Oregon's attorney general says she is reviewing whether to launch an investigation of Facebook, including whether it violated a state law that protects online customers' private information.

Ellen Rosenblum told The Associated Press on Friday that she and several other state attorneys general are drafting a letter to Facebook, asking how it allowed a developer to misuse the data of millions of customers.

Rosenblum credited Facebook for having its government affairs point person reach out to her on Thursday, but added tough questions need to be answered.

She wants to know whether Facebook monitored what developers did with data they collected, and did it have safeguards to ensure data wasn't misused?

Company officials have apologized after connections between President Donald Trump's campaign and the data mining firm Cambridge Analytica surfaced.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Parkland teens keep gun-control grown-ups at arm's length

    Parkland teens keep gun-control grown-ups at arm's length

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:03:05 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:37 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:37:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, center, reaches out to clasp hands with Jaclyn Corin, below left, while David Hogg, top left, and Alex Wind, right, ap...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, center, reaches out to clasp hands with Jaclyn Corin, below left, while David Hogg, top left, and Alex Wind, right, ap...
    Parkland students say they're doing anti-gun demonstrations their way -- though with a little help from the gun control grown-ups they've energized.More >>
    Parkland students say they're doing anti-gun demonstrations their way -- though with a little help from the gun control grown-ups they've energized.More >>

  • Oregon attorney general considers Facebook investigation

    Oregon attorney general considers Facebook investigation

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:12 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:12:02 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:32:04 GMT
    Oregon's attorney general says she is reviewing whether to launch a full-scale investigation of Facebook, including whether it violated a state law that protects online customers' private information.More >>
    Oregon's attorney general says she is reviewing whether to launch a full-scale investigation of Facebook, including whether it violated a state law that protects online customers' private information.More >>

  • US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers postage stamp

    US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers postage stamp

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-03-23 04:08:41 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:29:30 GMT
    (U.S. Postal Service via AP). This image released by the U.S. Postal Service shows the Mister Rogers forever stamp which will go on sale on Friday, March 23. Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “M...(U.S. Postal Service via AP). This image released by the U.S. Postal Service shows the Mister Rogers forever stamp which will go on sale on Friday, March 23. Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “M...
    It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.More >>
    It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly