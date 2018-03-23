Investigators say missing Iowa family found dead in Mexico - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Investigators say missing Iowa family found dead in Mexico

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) - Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.

The family was reported missing by relatives in their hometown of Creston early Friday, about a week after the family left for vacation. Creston police contacted the U.S. State Department, and the bodies were found during a welfare check at the condo in Tulum.

In Iowa, Union County authorities identified the family as 41-year-old Kevin Sharp; his wife, 38-year-old Amy Sharp; and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna.

Authorities say it wasn't immediately clear what caused the deaths. Autopsy reports are pending.

The Creston News Advertiser reports the family flew to Cancun, Mexico, on March 14. According to her sister, Amy Sharp texted their mother the next day to say they'd reached Tulum. Relatives hadn't heard from the family since then.

