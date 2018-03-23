BIGFISH: The Big Bass Rodeo in New Orleans City Park

This weekend is the 71st annual New Orleans City Park Big Bass Rodeo. It’s the largest freshwater fishing competition in the nation.Captain CT Williams will be this year’s emcee this year.

The Big Bass part of the competition has categories for adults, kids, fly fishing, and more. Boats on the Bayou is the kayak portion of the event in Bayou St. John.

There is also a part for high school teams, where there will be a lot of competition.

