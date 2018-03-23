Man pleads guilty to armed robbery connected to string of gunpoint holdups, sentenced to 20 years

A man arrested in connection with a string of convenience store armed robberies in two parishes in 2015 has pleaded guilty to charges instead of going to trial.

The 23rd Judicial District Court reported Gerald Dickerson, 48, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 20 years Tuesday by Judge Alvin Turner Jr., with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to armed robbery.

The judge ordered the sentence to be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Dickerson faced charges in armed robberies between Baton Rouge and Gonzales.

Investigators said the robberies happened in January 2015. They added in nearly every incident, the suspect walked into the store, showed a handgun and demanded money.

