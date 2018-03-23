Group: Public in dark about cell tower plans in Grand Teton - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Group: Public in dark about cell tower plans in Grand Teton

By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - An environmental group says Grand Teton National Park officials are inappropriately preventing the public from learning about plans for new cellphone towers at the foot of the visually striking Teton Range.

The group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility says it obtained a document through the Freedom of Information Act showing Grand Teton has tentative plans for 55 miles (89 kilometers) of fiber-optic cable and new cellphone towers at 11 locations.

The group's executive director, Jeff Ruch, said Friday there's been a pattern of national parks like Yosemite and Great Smoky Mountains allowing new towers with little or no public notice.

Grand Teton spokesman Andrew White says the park sought public comment last summer at the outset of planning for new cellphone towers besides two that are already in the park.

