Lt. Gov. joins community for Zion City cleanup event

A group was joined by Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nunguesser to clean up a park where a teen was recently killed.

The clean up event happened Saturday, March 24 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. It was sponsored by Men and Women of Empowerment, Inc.

Becky Nissen was among those picking up trash in the Zion City area. She is a teacher at North Banks Middle School, which is located just blocks away from where 19-year-old Dequantay Singleton was found dead.

"Let's start taking pride in our community. I do not live in 70811, but I work there. Those are my kids and my kids deserve better," said Nissen in a past interview with WAFB's Kiran Chawla.

Nissen's story was aired on WAFB and that caught the attention of Lt. Gov. Nunguesser.

"I saw this teacher on TV asking for help cleaning up our community," he said. "She was frustrated the area wasn't being cleaned up and I wanted to show up and give my support to the community."

The clean up event was held the day after the annual Leaders Against Liter campaign, which is sponsored by the Lt. Governor's Office.

