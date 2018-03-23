Community gathers for Zion City cleanup event

A group has organized an event to clean up Zion City.

It will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Men and Women of Empowerment, Inc. is sponsoring the cleanup event.

Those interested will meet up at the S.E. Mackey Center at 6534 Ford Street in Baton Rouge.

