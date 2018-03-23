Gov. Edwards orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Tom Benson

Gov. John Bel Edwards has ordered the flags at half-staff Friday in honor of "Louisiana giant" Tom Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans.

Benson's funeral will be held at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans on Friday.

He passed away Thursday after a lengthy battle with the flu. He was 90 years old.

Benson rejoiced when the Saints won Super Bowl 44, arguably one of the sweetest moments of his life. The victory brought bragging rights to the team he had owned for almost a quarter of a century. It was a victory for the city he loved so much.

