A swan-song for Toys R Us, the going-out-of-business sale

By JOSEPH PISANI
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Toys R Us is opening its doors Friday with a going-out-of-business sale, offering clearance discounts at all 735 U.S. stores, including Babies R Us.

The company did not say how big the discounts will be or when it expects stores to shut down. Last week, the company said it would close or sell all its stores after operating from months under bankruptcy protection.

Here's what you need to know:

___

CAN I USE MY GIFT CARDS?

Yes, but only until April 21.

___

WILL THERE BE LIQUIDATION SALES ON ITS WEBSITES, TOO?

No, only in stores.

___

CAN I RETURN ITEMS I BUY DURING THE CLOSING SALES?

No.

___

WHAT ABOUT MY BABIES R US REGISTRY?

The Babies R Us website will be open for a "limited time," the company said, but did not provide specifics. It urged customers to write down the products on their registry before it disappears. It is no longer accepting new baby registries.

___

CAN I USE A COUPON?

No, it will no longer accept any type of coupons in stores or online, including ones that were recently mailed.

___

CAN I PAY WITH MY TOYS R US CREDIT CARD?

Yes, both Toys R Us credit cards can be used during the closing sales, but it won't offer the discounts that come with the cards, and no loyalty points will be earned on purchases. Synchrony Financial, which operates the credit cards for Toys R Us and other retailers, said in the past it has offered to transfer cardholders of out-of-business retailers to other cards, but it hasn't made a final decision yet for Toys R Us credit cards. Cardholders with a balance will still have to pay it, even if the cards can't be used anymore.

___

WHAT IF I HAVE ITEMS ON LAYWAY?

The company said it is sending notices to customers who have items on layaway. They will have 21 days after the notice to pay the remaining amount or ask for a refund on their deposit. Those that don't take any action will lose their deposit and the item may be sold to someone else.

___

