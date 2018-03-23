MY TURN: Retirement

By Lee Meredith, General Manager

BATON ROUGE, LA - I’d like to take a minute here for personal privilege. I’m retiring from WAFB next week and this will be the final time that I am presenting these commentaries.

The "Our Turn" segments are the work product of the WAFB editorial board and the "Your Turn" segments are written by you, our viewers. Still, I’ve been the one who gets to share them with you, and that has been an honor. Of course, many of these viewpoints highlighted the negative aspects of our region.

If an editorial has the power to influence, it necessarily will talk about things that need to be addressed. For the record, I personally am very upbeat about the prospects for the Baton Rouge area. This is a wonderful part of the world and it will continue to improve and prosper.

Here at WAFB, I will be replaced by Ronna Corrente. She comes to us from a television station in Lexington, Kentucky, where she has worked for more than 20 years and been general manager for the past five years. I hope everyone will make her feel as welcome as you have me.

