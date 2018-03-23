Ohio man faces death sentence in killing of 2 officers

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A man accused of fatally shooting two Ohio police officers responding to a 911 hang-up call has been indicted on charges that carry the possibility of a death sentence.
Authorities say 31year-old Quentin Smith fired on the officers from Westerville, in suburban Columbus, on Feb. 10. Smith was shot and wounded and hospitalized for several days.
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien announced the indictment Friday on aggravated murder charges.
The case is eligible for the death penalty because police officers were killed in the line of duty.
Thirty-nine-year-old officer Eric Joering died at the scene, while 54-year-old officer Anthony Morelli died at a hospital.
A message was left with Smith's attorney.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashMore >>
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashMore >>
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killedMore >>
Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killedMore >>
Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicistMore >>
Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicistMore >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>