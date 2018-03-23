LSU softball walks off BYU in 12 innings

Information provided by LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE -- The 10th-ranked LSU softball team won its sixth game in walk-off fashion of the season with a 2-1 victory against BYU in 12 innings on Thursday night in Tiger Park. With the win, LSU improves to 24-4 on the season and extend their home winning streak to 23 games, while BYU falls to 15-13.

With a runner on third base and one out, Emily Griggs hit a ground ball through the right side to drive in Claire Weinberger and score the winning run for the Tigers.

The two were knotted up at 1-1 after the 10th inning. The game used the international tiebreaker rule in the 10th, placing a runner on second base at the beginning of the inning for each team.

BYU scored its lone run of the game off a squeeze bunt with no outs. Carley Hoover came into replace Allie Walljasper with runners on first and second with no outs and struck out two to get out of the inning.

LSU answered in the bottom of the inning. Shemiah Sanchez was placed on second for the Tigers and scored on a BYU throwing error to first base.

The Tigers had chances earlier in the fifth, stringing three-straight hits together to load the bases with one out. But a fly out ended the inning.

Another chance came in the seventh as Sanchez drew a walk with one out and advanced to second on an infield single by Weinberger. The two moved up to second and third on Aliyah Andrews' ground out, but another ground out by Griggs ended the inning.

Carley Hoover earned the victory in the circle, improving to 10-2 on the year. She struck out four in her three innings of work. Walljasper allowed two hits and struck out nine in her nine innings.

Torina's Thoughts

“Our kids kept fighting which is fun to see. Our pitchers are just so dominant. They did such a great job. Allie (Walljasper) deserved to win, but we will find her one somewhere else down the road, and Carley (Hoover) came in and did a great job. I think two out of three wins ball games with pitching, defense, and offense. We played good defense. A couple of miscues early that didn’t hurt us, but we played good defense and got good pitching. Two out of three wins ball games.”

Game Notes

>> Griggs and Weinberger led the Tigers at the plate, each finishing with two hits.

>> Including the three wins in the NCAA Regional of last season in Tiger Park, the Tigers have now won 23-straight at home.

>> The Tigers are now 2-0 against BYU all-time.

>> With the win, Beth Torina now has 296 wins in her LSU career and is just four wins away from reach 300 as a Tiger.

>> The Tigers are now 23-1 when giving up two runs or less.

>> LSU is now 4-0 in extra-inning games this season.

Next Up

LSU continues the LSU Round Robin Friday, taking on BYU for the second time at 4 p.m. CT in Tiger Park. The game will be available on SEC Network+ and live stats will also be available.