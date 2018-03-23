HAND IT ON: St. Helena Parish Bird Man

Birdhouses recently began showing up all over Greensburg in St. Helena Parish. First, there were only one or two. Then, there were three. And eventually, numerous birdhouses lined the walking track at the Greensburg public park.More >>
The funeral of Saints owner Tom Benson will be held at the St. Louis Cathedral Friday afternoon.More >>
The program for former Saints owner Tom Benson's funeral has been released to the public ahead of the private service.More >>
In a shocking decision, BREC commissioners put to bed the years-old question of whether to move the Baton Rouge Zoo Thursday evening, voting unanimously to keep at its current home in Greenwood Park.More >>
BREC commissioners voted to keep the Baton Rouge Zoo in it's current location during a public meeting Thursday.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
Ronald Toussaint said he was very honored when his daughter asked him to take her to prom. School administrators said it is against policy.More >>
Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.More >>
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.More >>
