WTO doing 'detailed analysis' of Trump tariffs against China

GENEVA (AP) - The World Trade Organization says it's making a "detailed analysis" of President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion worth of Chinese imports amid rising concerns of a trade war that sent stock markets reeling.

WTO spokesman Fernando Puchol says the 164-member trade body will make a statement later Friday "when it has all the relevant information on the table."

He told a U.N. briefing: "We are monitoring the situation which at this moment is still very fluid. Many things are happening in a short space of time."

Trump on Thursday said the WTO was "a disaster for us" and insisted its arbitrations were "unfair" to the U.S.

Puchol added: "We are aware of those comments, but we don't have anything to say about it."

