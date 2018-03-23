2 firefighters dead, 2 injured in building collapse

(John A. Pavoncello/York Dispatch via AP). A firefighter walks away from where EMS work on a fellow responder who was injured when a wall collapsed at the scene of a fire in York, Pa., Thursday, March 22, 2018. York officials said part of the four-stor...

(John A. Pavoncello/York Dispatch via AP). Firefighters stand by the scene of a fire after a wall collapsed in York, Pa., Thursday, March 22, 2018. York officials said part of the four-story building fell on firefighters as they were looking for hot sp...

(John A. Pavoncello/York Dispatch via AP). Firefighters work the scene of a fire that started Wednesday in York, Pa., Thursday, March 22, 2018. York officials said part of the four-story building fell on firefighters as they were looking for hot spots ...

(John A. Pavoncello/York Dispatch via AP). Rescue personnel tend to a fellow firefighter after a wall collapse at the scene of a fire in York, Pa., Thursday, March 22, 2018. York officials said part of the four-story building fell on firefighters as th...

(John A. Pavoncello/York Dispatch via AP). Emergency personnel move an injured firefighter to an ambulance after a wall collapse at the scene of a fire in York, Pa., Thursday, March 22, 2018. York officials said part of the four-story building fell on ...

YORK, Pa. (AP) - A section of a four-story building that once housed a piano factory in York, Pennsylvania, collapsed a day after a fire, killing two firefighters and injuring two others.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich said in a statement Thursday that firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony died after being transported to York Hospital. Helfrich said Assistant Chief Greg Altland and firefighter Erik Swanson were in stable condition and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

York officials say part of the fell on the firefighters as they were looking for hot spots and the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday. The Weaver Organ and Piano factory was being converted into residential units.

York is about 100 miles (about 160 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.