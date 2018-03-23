Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this March 21, 2018, photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., walks to the Senate floor for a vote with accompanying reporters, on Capitol Hill in Washington. As the Senate gets closer to another government funding deadline, Pau...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks during a news conference about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 22, 2018.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd...

By LISA MASCARO and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress has given final approval to a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that ends the budget battles for now. But that came only after late obstacles skirted close to another shutdown as conservatives objected to big outlays on Democratic priorities. Republicans control the House, Senate and White House.

Senate passage on Friday shortly after midnight averted a third federal shutdown this year, an outcome both parties wanted to avoid. But in crafting a sweeping deal that busts budget caps, they've stirred conservative opposition and set the contours for the next funding fight ahead of the midterm elections.

The House easily approved the measure Thursday, 256-167.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.