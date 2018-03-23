Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd... (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd...
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks during a news conference about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks during a news conference about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 22, 2018.
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this March 21, 2018, photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., walks to the Senate floor for a vote with accompanying reporters, on Capitol Hill in Washington. As the Senate gets closer to another government funding deadline, Pau... (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this March 21, 2018, photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., walks to the Senate floor for a vote with accompanying reporters, on Capitol Hill in Washington. As the Senate gets closer to another government funding deadline, Pau...

By LISA MASCARO and ALAN FRAM
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress has given final approval to a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that ends the budget battles for now. But that came only after late obstacles skirted close to another shutdown as conservatives objected to big outlays on Democratic priorities. Republicans control the House, Senate and White House.

Senate passage on Friday shortly after midnight averted a third federal shutdown this year, an outcome both parties wanted to avoid. But in crafting a sweeping deal that busts budget caps, they've stirred conservative opposition and set the contours for the next funding fight ahead of the midterm elections.

The House easily approved the measure Thursday, 256-167.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:37:12 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:29:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...

    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.

    More >>

    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.

    More >>

  • California storm forces flood rescues but spares Montecito

    California storm forces flood rescues but spares Montecito

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:02:18 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 2:12 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:12:46 GMT
    (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.(James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
    Although the first wave of a worrisome Pacific storm hasn't caused any major problems in California, forecasters say the worst is still to come.More >>
    Although the first wave of a worrisome Pacific storm hasn't caused any major problems in California, forecasters say the worst is still to come.More >>

  • Judge blocks Trump lawyers in Trump-Panama hotel dispute

    Judge blocks Trump lawyers in Trump-Panama hotel dispute

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:37:11 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 2:12 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:12:37 GMT
    A New York judge has given the owners of a Trump-branded hotel in Panama a victory over the family-owned company of President Donald Trump.More >>
    A New York judge has given the owners of a Trump-branded hotel in Panama a victory over the family-owned company of President Donald Trump.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly