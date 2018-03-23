Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the... (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...
(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed... (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
(Austin Community College via AP). ADDS THE YEAR 2010, WHEN THE PHOTO WAS CREATED - This 2010 student ID photo released by Austin Community College shows Mark Anthony Conditt, who attended classes there between 2010 and 2012, according to the school. C... (Austin Community College via AP). ADDS THE YEAR 2010, WHEN THE PHOTO WAS CREATED - This 2010 student ID photo released by Austin Community College shows Mark Anthony Conditt, who attended classes there between 2010 and 2012, according to the school. C...
(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Officials investigate near a vehicle, center, where a suspect in the deadly bombings that terrorized Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in on him, in Round Rock, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Officials investigate near a vehicle, center, where a suspect in the deadly bombings that terrorized Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in on him, in Round Rock, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

By EMILY SCHMALL
Associated Press

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP) - The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

Jennifer Withers told The Associated Press that her 26-year-old son, Collin Thomas, was walking from work Tuesday in Pflugerville to the house he and another man shared with Conditt when a group of officers "flew at him."

She says Thomas, who is black, was questioned about the bombings and held overnight. Conditt died early Wednesday after detonating a bomb as police were about to arrest him. Thomas was eventually released.

Austin police spokeswoman Anna Sabana says Thomas and Conditt's other roommate have not been charged.

The first bombing happened March 2. Two people were killed and four others severely wounded over three weeks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Miccosukee tribe seizes non-native dad's newborn in hospital

    Miccosukee tribe seizes non-native dad's newborn in hospital

    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-03-22 17:29:24 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 1:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:52:23 GMT
    A major clash between the authority of a sovereign Indian nation and non-native officials is shaping up in Florida, where a baby just born in a Miami hospital was taken from her parents, a Miccosukee mother and a...More >>
    A major clash between the authority of a sovereign Indian nation and non-native officials is shaping up in Florida, where a baby just born in a Miami hospital was taken from her parents, a Miccosukee mother and a white father.More >>

  • Fired officer who killed unarmed black man to get back pay

    Fired officer who killed unarmed black man to get back pay

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:22:15 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 1:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:52:18 GMT
    The University of Cincinnati has agreed to pay $344,000 in back wages and legal fees to a white police officer the school fired after he fatally shot a black unarmed motorist.More >>
    The University of Cincinnati has agreed to pay $344,000 in back wages and legal fees to a white police officer the school fired after he fatally shot a black unarmed motorist.More >>

  • Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:11:36 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:48:41 GMT
    (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly