Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

By EMILY SCHMALL

Associated Press

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP) - The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

Jennifer Withers told The Associated Press that her 26-year-old son, Collin Thomas, was walking from work Tuesday in Pflugerville to the house he and another man shared with Conditt when a group of officers "flew at him."

She says Thomas, who is black, was questioned about the bombings and held overnight. Conditt died early Wednesday after detonating a bomb as police were about to arrest him. Thomas was eventually released.

Austin police spokeswoman Anna Sabana says Thomas and Conditt's other roommate have not been charged.

The first bombing happened March 2. Two people were killed and four others severely wounded over three weeks.

