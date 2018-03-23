BREC commissioners unanimously reject zoo relocation; leaders respond

BREC commissioners voted to keep the Baton Rouge Zoo in it's current location during a public meeting Thursday.More >>
BREC commissioners voted to keep the Baton Rouge Zoo in it's current location during a public meeting Thursday.More >>
The Baton Rouge NAACP held a press conference Thursday night about the Alton Sterling case.More >>
The Baton Rouge NAACP held a press conference Thursday night about the Alton Sterling case.More >>
A significant pay discrepancy between two New Roads Police officers of the same rank is part of the legacy of the former mayor turned convicted felon, according to Police Chief Kevin McDonald.More >>
A significant pay discrepancy between two New Roads Police officers of the same rank is part of the legacy of the former mayor turned convicted felon, according to Police Chief Kevin McDonald.More >>
Louisiana’s governor says he opposes arming teachers.More >>
Louisiana’s governor says he opposes arming teachers.More >>
A Senate panel pushed forward on bills that could further open the door to religion in public schools, while shying away from anti-discrimination bills protecting members of the LGBT community.More >>
A Senate panel pushed forward on bills that could further open the door to religion in public schools, while shying away from anti-discrimination bills protecting members of the LGBT community.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>