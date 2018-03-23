Frat brothers not present for new hearing in pledge's death

(Phoebe Sheehan/Centre Daily Times via AP, FILE). FILE- This file photo from Dec. 15, 2017 shows District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller as she holds a news conference regarding a grand jury's report in the wake of a fraternity pledge's drinking death on ...

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, FILE). FILE--This file photo from Nov. 9, 2017 shows the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa. On Feb. 4, 2017, 19-year-old fraternity pledge Tim Piazza drank heavily at ...

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - Without the defendants present, a hearing got underway Friday into charges against Penn State fraternity brothers in the death of a pledge last year.

The preliminary hearing involves 11 of the 26 young men charged in connection with the February 2017 death of Timothy Piazza after a night of hazing and drinking at the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity house.

It is to determine if the state has enough evidence to take the case to trial.

The judge allowed the hearing to go on without the young men present. It is expected to last for days.

Piazza's parents, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, were at the courthouse for the hearing.

Piazza, 19, a sophomore engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey, was at the fraternity house for a pledge bid acceptance ceremony when he apparently fell down a set of basement steps.

He had to be carried upstairs and spent much of the night on a couch. He was recorded on the house's elaborate security camera system showing signs of pain and discomfort.

Prosecutors say members of the fraternity took half-hearted and even counterproductive steps to address his condition, ultimately leaving him alone in the dimly lit first-floor room.

In the early morning hours, Piazza somehow ended up back in the basement, where fraternity members found him unconscious. They carried him upstairs and then waited 40 minutes to summon help. He died at the hospital of a fractured skull and shattered spleen.

The men are being prosecuted by the state attorney general's office, which took over the case after a newly elected county district attorney was sworn in earlier this year.

State prosecutors opted to drop all of the aggravated assault charges, which had been the most serious allegations.

But five of the 11 defendants are still charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Other allegations include hazing, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and alcohol violations.

The attorney general's office has said its review of the case is ongoing and has not indicated its plans for other defendants.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.