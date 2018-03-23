US Postal Service to unveil Mister Rogers postage stamp - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US Postal Service to unveil Mister Rogers postage stamp

(U.S. Postal Service via AP). This image released by the U.S. Postal Service shows the Mister Rogers forever stamp which will go on sale on Friday, March 23. Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “M... (U.S. Postal Service via AP). This image released by the U.S. Postal Service shows the Mister Rogers forever stamp which will go on sale on Friday, March 23. Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “M...

PITTSBURGH (AP) - It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.

The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

The "forever" stamp goes on sale Friday. It pictures Rogers in his trademark cardigan along with King Friday, a puppet character from the show's Neighborhood of Make-Believe.

Postal officials are holding a dedication ceremony at the Pittsburgh studio where Rogers filmed his beloved PBS show, which aired between 1968 and 2001. Rogers died in 2003 at age 74.

Among those planning to attend the ceremony are Rogers' widow and David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely, the deliveryman on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:37:12 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 1:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:52:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>

  • Protest over shooting of unarmed black man overtakes freeway

    Protest over shooting of unarmed black man overtakes freeway

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:43:20 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 1:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:52:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). People gather outside the home, Wednesday March 21, 2018, where Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, was shot and killed by a pair of Sacramento Police officers in Sacramento, Calif. The police said the two officers were responding to...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). People gather outside the home, Wednesday March 21, 2018, where Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, was shot and killed by a pair of Sacramento Police officers in Sacramento, Calif. The police said the two officers were responding to...

    Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.

    More >>

    Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.

    More >>

  • Miccosukee tribe seizes non-native dad's newborn in hospital

    Miccosukee tribe seizes non-native dad's newborn in hospital

    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-03-22 17:29:24 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 1:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:52:23 GMT
    A major clash between the authority of a sovereign Indian nation and non-native officials is shaping up in Florida, where a baby just born in a Miami hospital was taken from her parents, a Miccosukee mother and a...More >>
    A major clash between the authority of a sovereign Indian nation and non-native officials is shaping up in Florida, where a baby just born in a Miami hospital was taken from her parents, a Miccosukee mother and a white father.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly