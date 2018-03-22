NAACP makes demand for decision on Alton Sterling case; family not pleased

The Baton Rouge NAACP held a press conference Thursday night about the Alton Sterling case.

They again called for BRPD officers, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake to be fired. They also want all the video footage from that night in 2016 released. Some of Sterling's family members tried to disrupt the press conference, but in the end, their message was the same.

"Get up off your couches, get up off your seats, get out in front of your television. It's now time to for us to take, it has been time for us to take action. We can't sit around and wait for justice to come to us," said Mike McClanahan, president of the Baton Rouge NAACP chapter.

Attorney General Jeff Landry will decide if those police officers will face state charges in Sterling's death. He's not said when that announcement may happen.

