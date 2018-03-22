Weather Channel sold to independent studio, distributor - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Weather Channel sold to independent studio, distributor

(AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2009, file photo, Byron Allen arrives for an event in Los Angeles. Allen's Entertainment Studios, Inc., one of the largest independent producers and distributors of film and television, on Thursday,... (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2009, file photo, Byron Allen arrives for an event in Los Angeles. Allen's Entertainment Studios, Inc., one of the largest independent producers and distributors of film and television, on Thursday,...
(AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2009, file photo, Byron Allen arrives for an event in Los Angeles. Allen's Entertainment Studios, Inc., one of the largest independent producers and distributors of film and television, on Thursday,... (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2009, file photo, Byron Allen arrives for an event in Los Angeles. Allen's Entertainment Studios, Inc., one of the largest independent producers and distributors of film and television, on Thursday,...

By LYNN ELBER
AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Weather Channel is under new ownership.

Entertainment Studios Inc., an independent movie and TV producer and distributor, said Thursday it's acquired the channel's parent company, Weather Group.

Byron Allen, founder and owner of Entertainment Studios, bought the Weather Group from the Blackstone Group, Bain Capital and Comcast-NBCUniversal, Entertainment Studios said.

"The Weather Channel is a phenomenal asset," Allen said in an interview. "It is the No. 1 weather news network in America. It's a network that's very important, that provides us information to protect our families and our lives."

The purchase price for the channel and Local Now, a news streaming service, reportedly was $300 million. Entertainment Studios declined to confirm the figure.

Bain, Blackstone and Comcast-NBCUniversal bought the Weather Channel Cos. from Landmark Communications in 2008 for a reported $3.5 billion. The new owners sold digital assets including the Weather.com website for a reported $2 billion-plus to IBM in 2015.

Allen called the Weather Channel "an American treasure" that he intends to expand.

"We're just honored to be able to own and take it to the next level," he said. "They're already doing great, we're just going to invest more to position it for greater success" domestically and internationally.

Meteorologist Jim Cantore is among the familiar faces at the basic cable channel that's available in more than 80 million North American homes.

In a statement, Weather Channel CEO Dave Shull said Allen's ownership will benefit its viewers, distributors and advertisers.

Entertainment Studios owns seven TV channels, including Comedy.tv and Justice Central.tv, which are distributed online and by pay-TV providers.

It also owns TheGrio.com, a website devoted to African-American stories and issues.

Allen said the purchase of the Weather Group was completed Thursday morning through his company Allen Media LLC.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California storm forces flood rescues but spares Montecito

    California storm forces flood rescues but spares Montecito

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:02:18 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:10:24 GMT
    (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.(James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
    Although the first wave of a worrisome Pacific storm hasn't caused any major problems in California, forecasters say the worst is still to come.More >>
    Although the first wave of a worrisome Pacific storm hasn't caused any major problems in California, forecasters say the worst is still to come.More >>

  • School shooting victim 'brain dead,' life support ending

    School shooting victim 'brain dead,' life support ending

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:18 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:18:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:10:14 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    Tuesday's school shooting in Maryland that left the shooter dead and two students wounded increasingly appears to be the action of a lovesick teenager.More >>
    Tuesday's school shooting in Maryland that left the shooter dead and two students wounded increasingly appears to be the action of a lovesick teenager.More >>

  • Judge blocks Trump lawyers in Trump-Panama hotel dispute

    Judge blocks Trump lawyers in Trump-Panama hotel dispute

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:37:11 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:09:57 GMT
    A New York judge has given the owners of a Trump-branded hotel in Panama a victory over the family-owned company of President Donald Trump.More >>
    A New York judge has given the owners of a Trump-branded hotel in Panama a victory over the family-owned company of President Donald Trump.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly