KIRAN: Dollar Discrepancy: Why does one officer make more money?

BREC commissioners voted to keep the Baton Rouge Zoo in it's current location during a public meeting Thursday.More >>
BREC commissioners voted to keep the Baton Rouge Zoo in it's current location during a public meeting Thursday.More >>
The Baton Rouge NAACP held a press conference Thursday night about the Alton Sterling case.More >>
The Baton Rouge NAACP held a press conference Thursday night about the Alton Sterling case.More >>
A significant pay discrepancy between two New Roads Police officers of the same rank is part of the legacy of the former mayor turned convicted felon, according to Police Chief Kevin McDonald.More >>
A significant pay discrepancy between two New Roads Police officers of the same rank is part of the legacy of the former mayor turned convicted felon, according to Police Chief Kevin McDonald.More >>
Louisiana’s governor says he opposes arming teachers.More >>
Louisiana’s governor says he opposes arming teachers.More >>
A Senate panel pushed forward on bills that could further open the door to religion in public schools, while shying away from anti-discrimination bills protecting members of the LGBT community.More >>
A Senate panel pushed forward on bills that could further open the door to religion in public schools, while shying away from anti-discrimination bills protecting members of the LGBT community.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
First responders found one user crawling in the grass, unresponsive and struggling to breathe, after medics said he overdosed on KD.More >>
First responders found one user crawling in the grass, unresponsive and struggling to breathe, after medics said he overdosed on KD.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.More >>
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.More >>
The 17-year-old Minnesota girl thought the car was in reverse when she accelerated.More >>
The 17-year-old Minnesota girl thought the car was in reverse when she accelerated.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>