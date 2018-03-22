Arc of East Ascension holds annual Family Fun Day for those with disabilities and their families

We're just a few days into the spring season and people at the Arc of East Ascension are already taking advantage of the beautiful weather.

In Gonzales Thursday, people with disabilities were celebrated with the Arc's annual Family Fun Day. Family and friends of people enrolled in the program were invited to relax with free food, activities, and music. Officials with the Arc say this program not only highlights Disabilities Awareness Month, but participants in their programs look forward to a good time every year.

"Our goal on a daily basis is to get them out, but we're here to celebrate because they like to have so much fun," said Donna Ricard with the Arc of East Ascension.

The Arc of East Ascension holds the title of oldest and largest non-profit agency in Ascension Parish.

